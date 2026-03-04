Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $74.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.55 million. Ooma had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 0.85%. Ooma updated its FY 2027 guidance to 1.260-1.310 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance to 0.310-0.330 EPS.

Ooma Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OOMA traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 334,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,306. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.35 million, a PE ratio of 186.00 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.79. Ooma has a 52 week low of $9.79 and a 52 week high of $14.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ooma in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Ooma from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ooma

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ooma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Ooma by 225.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Ooma by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Ooma in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ooma by 503.1% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 4,110 shares during the period. 80.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc, headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a leading provider of communication services for residential and business customers. Since its founding in 2004, Ooma has built a cloud-based platform that leverages Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) technology to deliver voice, video and data services over broadband networks. The company went public on the New York Stock Exchange in 2015 under the ticker OOMA and has continued to expand its service portfolio to meet evolving customer demands.

For residential users, Ooma offers an all-in-one home phone service that includes its flagship Telo device, mobile and web applications, and optional smart home security features.

See Also

