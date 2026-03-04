Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Trading Up 5.8% – Time to Buy?

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) shares shot up 5.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $46.13 and last traded at $45.58. 95,404,116 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 116,794,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.10.

Trending Headlines about Intel

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Get Intel alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, December 29th. Citic Securities raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.90 to $60.30 in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $51.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $45.74.

Intel Trading Up 5.8%

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $227.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -569.68, a PEG ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 1.37.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The chip maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. Intel had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $13.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 20,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $981,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 113,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,545,593. The trade was a 15.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David Zinsner purchased 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.50 per share, with a total value of $249,985.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president owned 247,392 shares in the company, valued at $10,514,160. This trade represents a 2.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intel

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Intel by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 33,636 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 8,668 shares during the last quarter. SHP Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Tulsa Wealth Advisors INC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $259,000. NWF Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. NWF Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,180 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Finally, Reflection Asset Management purchased a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

(Get Free Report)

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel’s core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel’s product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.