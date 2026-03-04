Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Stock Price Up 1.6% – Here’s What Happened

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.35 and last traded at $10.27. Approximately 4,616,342 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 7,682,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on LCID. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird set a $14.00 price objective on Lucid Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Bank of America started coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Lucid Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Lucid Group from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $18.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on LCID

Lucid Group Trading Up 1.6%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.40.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported ($3.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.49) by ($0.59). Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 138.82% and a negative net margin of 207.87%.The company had revenue of $522.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 122.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new position in Lucid Group in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Lucid Group in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. 75.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lucid Group Company Profile

Lucid Group, Inc is a California-based electric vehicle manufacturer specializing in the design, engineering and production of luxury electric sedans. Its flagship model, the Lucid Air, features a proprietary battery and powertrain architecture that emphasizes energy efficiency, extended driving range and high performance. In addition to passenger vehicles, Lucid offers charging solutions and software-enabled services aimed at optimizing the ownership experience and accelerating adoption of zero-emission transportation.

The company was founded in 2007 under the name Atieva, initially focusing on battery technology and electric powertrains for other automakers before transitioning to its own branded vehicles.

Featured Articles

