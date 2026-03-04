European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05), reports. European Wax Center had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 33.41%.

European Wax Center Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EWCZ traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.73. 334,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 968,891. The stock has a market cap of $311.48 million, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. European Wax Center has a twelve month low of $2.72 and a twelve month high of $6.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.11.

Get European Wax Center alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EWCZ shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $5.80 target price on shares of European Wax Center in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Truist Financial cut European Wax Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $5.80 in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Zacks Research raised European Wax Center from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $5.80 price target on European Wax Center and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of European Wax Center in a report on Thursday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On European Wax Center

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of European Wax Center by 294.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 223,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 166,532 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of European Wax Center by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 505,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 168,900 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in European Wax Center by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 5,803 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in European Wax Center by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 28,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in European Wax Center by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 85,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 22,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

About European Wax Center

(Get Free Report)

European Wax Center is a national provider of hair removal services and related beauty products. The company operates through a network of company-owned and franchised locations, delivering professional waxing treatments for both women and men. Its core service offerings include facial waxing, bikini and Brazilian waxes, arm and leg treatments, back and chest services, and specialized body waxing. In addition to waxing services, European Wax Center markets a range of proprietary retail products such as pre- and post-wax skincare lotions, exfoliating treatments, and moisturizers designed to enhance client comfort and results.

Founded in 2004, European Wax Center introduced a standardized approach to the waxing experience, focusing on consistent training, customer education, and hygienic protocols.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for European Wax Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Wax Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.