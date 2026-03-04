Short Interest in Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DRV) Expands By 19.1%

Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DRV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 57,956 shares, an increase of 19.1% from the January 29th total of 48,647 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 233,886 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 233,886 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3X Shares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Group One Trading LLC lifted its position in Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3X Shares by 106.9% during the second quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the period. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3X Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $265,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3X Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $335,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3X Shares by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 37,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 5,614 shares during the last quarter.

Get Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3X Shares Stock Down 0.3%

NYSEARCA DRV traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.90. 97,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,993. Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3X Shares has a 1-year low of $20.46 and a 1-year high of $41.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.74.

Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3X Shares (DRV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Real Estate Select Sector index. The fund provides 3x leveraged inverse exposure to an index that captures large cap equities of the US real estate segment. DRV was launched on Jul 16, 2009 and is managed by Direxion.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.