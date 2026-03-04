Day Hagan Smart Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:SSUS) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Day Hagan Smart Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:SSUS – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 111,897 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 183% from the previous session’s volume of 39,604 shares.The stock last traded at $49.3640 and had previously closed at $49.36.

Day Hagan Smart Sector ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $565.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.32 and its 200-day moving average is $48.52.

Get Day Hagan Smart Sector ETF alerts:

Day Hagan Smart Sector ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 29th were paid a $0.2511 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 51.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 29th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Day Hagan Smart Sector ETF

Day Hagan Smart Sector ETF Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Day Hagan Smart Sector ETF stock. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Day Hagan Smart Sector ETF ( NYSEARCA:SSUS Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Day Hagan\u002FNed Davis Research Smart Sector ETF (SSUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed US fund-of-funds that overweights and underweights 11 US large-cap sectors based on proprietary risk model. SSUS was launched on Jan 17, 2020 and is managed by Day Hagan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Day Hagan Smart Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day Hagan Smart Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.