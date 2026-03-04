IREN (NASDAQ:IREN) Trading Up 12.8% – What’s Next?

IREN Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 12.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $44.20 and last traded at $43.84. Approximately 36,595,681 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 41,594,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IREN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citizens Jmp set a $80.00 target price on IREN in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on IREN to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded IREN from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IREN in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of IREN in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.69.

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96 and a beta of 4.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

IREN (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $184.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.64 million. IREN had a net margin of 56.59% and a negative return on equity of 10.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that IREN Limited will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IREN

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IREN. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IREN during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,228,000. Marex Group plc lifted its holdings in IREN by 14,216.7% in the 4th quarter. Marex Group plc now owns 4,471,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,880,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440,032 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in IREN in the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,677,000. Clear Street Group Inc. bought a new stake in IREN during the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,075,000. Finally, Situational Awareness LP grew its holdings in IREN by 90.1% during the second quarter. Situational Awareness LP now owns 6,400,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034,254 shares during the last quarter. 41.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IREN

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

