Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Shares Up 1.4% – Should You Buy?

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) shot up 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $361.09 and last traded at $358.02. 11,823,259 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 14,020,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $353.13.

More Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, January 5th. UBS Group set a $330.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Sunday, December 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $391.43.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $340.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $300.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 45.13%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a $0.9503 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 145.3% in the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 101,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,470,000 after acquiring an additional 8,738 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 28.6% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 37,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,394,000 after acquiring an additional 8,284 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 125.3% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 5,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cherokee Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth about $1,248,000. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Get Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC’s service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.