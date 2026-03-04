Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02), FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $13.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.90 million. Stabilis Solutions had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 1.40%.

Stabilis Solutions Stock Down 5.8%

Shares of SLNG stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,258. The stock has a market cap of $95.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.22 and a beta of -0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.42. Stabilis Solutions has a 52-week low of $3.29 and a 52-week high of $6.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.72.

Get Stabilis Solutions alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stabilis Solutions

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Stabilis Solutions by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 74,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 17,213 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Stabilis Solutions by 37.7% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Stabilis Solutions by 32.3% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 84,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 20,718 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Stabilis Solutions by 13.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SLNG shares. Maxim Group cut Stabilis Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Stabilis Solutions in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stabilis Solutions has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $10.00.

Read Our Latest Report on SLNG

About Stabilis Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ: SLNG) is a U.S.-based marketer and distributor of cryogenic liquid products and liquefied natural gas (LNG). The company operates a nationwide network of terminals and bulk delivery assets, supplying industrial gases such as liquid oxygen, nitrogen and argon, as well as specialty products including carbon dioxide and hydrogen. Stabilis Solutions serves a broad array of end markets—from food and beverage processing to environmental applications and power generation—by ensuring a reliable chain of custody from production to point of use.

In addition to its cryogenic gas portfolio, Stabilis Solutions has developed a growing LNG business, providing clean-fuel solutions for heavy-duty transportation and on-site energy needs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stabilis Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stabilis Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.