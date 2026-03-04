Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Shares Down 1.8% – Here’s Why

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) dropped 1.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $132.72 and last traded at $133.15. Approximately 14,018,069 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 12,422,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $135.59.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $231.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $140.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.17.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $158.64 and a 200-day moving average of $158.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alibaba Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BABA. Sankala Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Banque Transatlantique SA raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 20,615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 3,295 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. MidFirst Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth about $418,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 7,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. 13.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co‑founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high‑profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.

The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.

