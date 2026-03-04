Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Trading 1.6% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.6% on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Company upgraded the stock to a strong-buy rating. The stock traded as high as $160.30 and last traded at $158.56. 9,524,973 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 11,736,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $156.09.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PANW. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Daiwa Securities Group decreased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $212.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Stephens raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $157.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.19.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $1,415,364,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,929,063 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $12,512,533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,375,486 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,568,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065,776 shares in the last quarter. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $340,883,000. Finally, Employees Provident Fund Board acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $281,542,000. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.58. The company has a market cap of $129.38 billion, a PE ratio of 87.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.78.
Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The network technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.650-3.700 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.800 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.
Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW) is a cybersecurity company founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California. The firm develops a broad suite of security products and services designed to prevent successful cyberattacks and protect enterprise networks, clouds, and endpoints. Built around a platform strategy, its offerings target threat prevention, detection, response and governance across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.
The company’s product portfolio includes next‑generation firewalls as a core on‑premises capability, alongside cloud‑delivered security services and software for securing public and private clouds.
