Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.10, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $56.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.46 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 44.12% and a negative return on equity of 235.70%.

Cardlytics stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.90. 675,329 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 777,464. Cardlytics has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $3.28. The firm has a market cap of $48.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

In related news, CEO Amit Gupta sold 52,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.90, for a total transaction of $46,844.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 704,803 shares in the company, valued at $634,322.70. This trade represents a 6.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 117,875 shares of company stock valued at $113,022 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cardlytics during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Cardlytics during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Cardlytics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Cardlytics by 31,167.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 55,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CDLX. Wall Street Zen downgraded Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cardlytics in a report on Monday, December 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $2.25.

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence and marketing platform that connects advertisers with consumers through bank and credit card transaction data. The company partners with financial institutions to analyze anonymized purchase information, enabling brands to deliver highly targeted offers and rewards directly to customers’ online and mobile banking channels. By leveraging real-time insights into consumer spending habits, Cardlytics helps marketers optimize campaign performance and measure return on ad spend more accurately than traditional digital advertising methods.

At the core of Cardlytics’ offering is its proprietary purchase intelligence engine, which aggregates and anonymizes transaction data from partner banks and credit unions.

