Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) Short Interest Down 16.2% in February

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 540,151 shares, a decrease of 16.2% from the January 29th total of 644,912 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company's stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 143,301 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORMP. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 38,182 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 14,297 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 95.1% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 58,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 28,406 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 35.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 67,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 17,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORMP traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.62. The company had a trading volume of 163,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,069. The stock has a market cap of $144.08 million, a P/E ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.76. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $3.76.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 16th. Oramed Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.84%.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of proprietary oral drug delivery systems, with an initial emphasis on diabetes management. Headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel, the company leverages its patented protein encapsulation technology, the “Oral Delivery Platform,” to transform injectable therapies into patient-friendly oral formulations. Oramed’s platform is designed to protect sensitive proteins and peptides from degradation in the gastrointestinal tract, enabling successful absorption and systemic delivery.

The company’s lead candidate, ORMD-0801, is an oral insulin capsule for patients with type 2 diabetes, currently advancing through Phase 3 clinical trials.

