Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock Price Up 2.4% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) shot up 2.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $80.96 and last traded at $80.87. 20,272,421 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 23,694,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.96.

CSCO has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. HSBC lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.55.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $319.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The network equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.11 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 27.88%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 57.54%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 19,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,485,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 671,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,003,220. This represents a 2.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 11,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $854,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 262,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,970,976. The trade was a 4.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 75,677 shares of company stock worth $5,811,211 in the last ninety days. 0.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 420,336 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $29,163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.9% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,189,645 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $218,236,000 after buying an additional 205,043 shares in the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $8,563,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 8.9% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 686,469 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,165,000 after acquiring an additional 56,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 213.8% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 20,497 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 13,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

