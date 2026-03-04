Short Interest in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) Declines By 16.5%

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 500,116 shares, a decrease of 16.5% from the January 29th total of 598,954 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 177,155 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 177,155 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCS. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $121,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 41,843 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,888 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 274.0% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 60,284 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 44,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 71,847 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 29,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.48% of the company’s stock.

Get PIMCO Strategic Income Fund alerts:

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RCS traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.80. The company had a trading volume of 151,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,485. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has a 1-year low of $5.25 and a 1-year high of $8.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.71.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Dividend Announcement

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 12th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 12th.

(Get Free Report)

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund (NYSE: RCS) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to deliver current income and capital appreciation by investing in a diversified portfolio of fixed income instruments. The fund is managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC (PIMCO), one of the world’s leading fixed income investment managers, and leverages PIMCO’s global research and risk-management platform to allocate across various credit sectors and interest rate environments.

The fund’s investment strategy is multi-sector and flexible, allowing the portfolio management team to adjust exposures among government securities, corporate bonds, asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities, high-yield debt, and emerging market instruments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Strategic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.