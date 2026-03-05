Short Interest in Lufax Holding Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:LU) Increases By 28.5%

Lufax Holding Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 3,563,512 shares, a growth of 28.5% from the January 29th total of 2,772,453 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,601,626 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,601,626 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Lufax Stock Down 0.4%

NYSE:LU traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.42. 1,666,699 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,515,025. Lufax has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $4.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.91.

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $724.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.36 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Lufax will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HRT Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Lufax by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 109,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 4,453 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Lufax by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 222,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 5,209 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lufax by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 143,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 5,417 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lufax by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 31,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 6,565 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Lufax by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,343,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,990,000 after acquiring an additional 8,236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Lufax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, Lufax currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Lufax (NYSE: LU) is a leading provider of online wealth management and personal finance services in China. Established in 2011 as a spin-off from Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Lufax has developed a digital ecosystem designed to match retail and institutional investors with a diverse array of financial products. The company went public on the New York Stock Exchange in October 2020, underscoring its ambition to expand beyond its domestic market.

The firm’s core business activities include peer-to-peer lending, consumer finance, supply chain and small-business lending, as well as online asset management.

