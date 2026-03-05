Short Interest in Lufax Holding Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:LU) Increases By 28.5%

Lufax Holding Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 3,563,512 shares, a growth of 28.5% from the January 29th total of 2,772,453 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,601,626 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,601,626 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.
NYSE:LU traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.42. 1,666,699 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,515,025. Lufax has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $4.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.91.
Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $724.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.36 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Lufax will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Lufax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, Lufax currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.
Lufax (NYSE: LU) is a leading provider of online wealth management and personal finance services in China. Established in 2011 as a spin-off from Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Lufax has developed a digital ecosystem designed to match retail and institutional investors with a diverse array of financial products. The company went public on the New York Stock Exchange in October 2020, underscoring its ambition to expand beyond its domestic market.
The firm’s core business activities include peer-to-peer lending, consumer finance, supply chain and small-business lending, as well as online asset management.
