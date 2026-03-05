Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.63 and traded as high as $8.71. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund shares last traded at $8.6950, with a volume of 196,704 shares changing hands.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.77.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE: WIW) is a closed-end management investment company whose primary objective is to provide total return through a combination of income and capital appreciation. The fund achieves this by investing predominantly in inflation-linked debt securities issued by U.S. and foreign governments, government agencies and supranational entities. By focusing on inflation-indexed instruments, the fund seeks to protect purchasing power and offer a potential hedge against rising consumer prices.

