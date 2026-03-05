Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.63 and traded as high as $8.71. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund shares last traded at $8.6950, with a volume of 196,704 shares changing hands.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Price Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.77.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st.
Institutional Trading of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Company Profile
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE: WIW) is a closed-end management investment company whose primary objective is to provide total return through a combination of income and capital appreciation. The fund achieves this by investing predominantly in inflation-linked debt securities issued by U.S. and foreign governments, government agencies and supranational entities. By focusing on inflation-indexed instruments, the fund seeks to protect purchasing power and offer a potential hedge against rising consumer prices.
The fund typically allocates a substantial portion of its assets to U.S.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund
- CSE: ALEN.U is targeting a fast-growing digital wellness market
- New Copper-Rich “Kraken” Zone Discovered
- Your name isn’t on our protected list yet
- Silver paying 20% dividend. Plus 68% share gains
- Elon Musk: This Could Turn $100 into $100,000
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.