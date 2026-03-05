AtkinsRéalis (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

AtkinsRéalis (OTCMKTS:SNCAF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.39 and traded as high as $71.07. AtkinsRéalis shares last traded at $70.14, with a volume of 4,297 shares.
AtkinsRéalis Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.57 and its 200 day moving average is $68.42.
AtkinsRéalis Company Profile
AtkinsRéalis, formerly operating as SNC-Lavalin Group, is a global engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) firm headquartered in Montreal, Canada. The company delivers a broad range of technical services across infrastructure, energy, mining and environmental markets. Its offerings span feasibility studies, detailed engineering, project management, construction supervision and long-term operations and maintenance.
Founded through the merger of Surveyer, Nenniger & Chenevert and Lavalin in 1991, the organization expanded its international footprint significantly with the acquisition of UK-based Atkins in 2017.
