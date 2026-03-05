Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.80 and traded as low as $17.36. Criteo shares last traded at $18.28, with a volume of 641,472 shares trading hands.

CRTO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Criteo from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. DA Davidson set a $28.50 target price on shares of Criteo in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $30.00 price target on shares of Criteo in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Criteo in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Criteo in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.55.

Criteo Trading Up 1.3%

The company has a market cap of $976.97 million, a P/E ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.75.

In other news, insider Ryan Damon sold 3,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $67,790.88. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 114,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,404,577.44. This trade represents a 2.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRTO. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Criteo by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,832 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 5,568 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 12,907 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares during the period. Pillsbury Lake Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Criteo in the fourth quarter worth $9,486,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Criteo during the 4th quarter worth $2,212,000. Finally, Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Criteo by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC now owns 107,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,224,000 after buying an additional 21,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Criteo is a global technology company specializing in digital performance advertising and commerce media solutions. The company provides a range of AI-driven ad products designed to help brands, retailers, and agencies deliver personalized promotional messages to consumers across web, mobile, and connected TV environments. By leveraging large-scale data analytics and machine learning algorithms, Criteo’s platform optimizes the timing, placement, and creative of ads to drive engagement and conversions.

At the core of Criteo’s offering is its dynamic retargeting solution, which enables advertisers to automatically generate and display personalized product recommendations based on user behavior.

