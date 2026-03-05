AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.84 and traded as low as $4.5368. AAC Technologies shares last traded at $4.5368, with a volume of 1,926 shares.

AAC Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 135.23 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.11.

About AAC Technologies

AAC Technologies is a leading designer and manufacturer of miniaturized acoustic components and haptic solutions for the global consumer electronics industry. The company’s product portfolio includes micro speakers, receivers, microphones based on micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS), vibration motors and linear resonant actuators, as well as precision camera modules and related optical components. These technologies are widely used in smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearable devices, automotive infotainment systems and Internet-of-Things applications.

Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Shenzhen, China, AAC Technologies has grown into a key supplier for many of the world’s top original equipment manufacturers.

