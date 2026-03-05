VNUE (OTCMKTS:VNUE) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

VNUE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNUE – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.02 and traded as low as $0.0098. VNUE shares last traded at $0.0098, with a volume of 23,865 shares.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.02.

VNUE, Inc operates as a music technology company. It provides a suite of products and services that monetize music for artists, labels, radio stations, venues, restaurants, gyms, bars, and other businesses. The company also offers Set.fm/DiscLive Network, a digital live music distribution consumer app platform that allows users to download and purchase through their mobile devices; and provides physical collectible products that are recorded and sold at shows, as well as online through the company's partner DiscLive Network.

