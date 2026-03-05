Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. (NYSE:ST) Short Interest Update

Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 5,202,942 shares, a decrease of 18.3% from the January 29th total of 6,365,435 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,838,335 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,838,335 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Insider Transactions at Sensata Technologies

In other news, EVP Lynne J. Caljouw sold 2,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $93,674.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 64,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,403,421.20. The trade was a 3.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,566,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,002,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $864,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,865,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the third quarter worth $1,163,000. Institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ST. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Sensata Technologies from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

Sensata Technologies Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of ST traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $34.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,558,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,565,111. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.57. Sensata Technologies has a 12-month low of $17.32 and a 12-month high of $39.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.14.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 0.83%.The firm had revenue of $917.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sensata Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.810-0.850 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sensata Technologies will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 11th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 252.63%.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holdings N.V. is a global industrial technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of sensors and electrical protection solutions. The company’s product portfolio includes pressure, temperature, position, speed, current and magnetic sensors, as well as circuit breakers and other protection devices. Sensata’s offerings serve a wide array of end markets, with a particularly strong presence in automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), industrial automation, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), commercial aerospace and renewable energy sectors.

Headquartered in Attleboro, Massachusetts, Sensata operates a network of manufacturing and engineering facilities across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America.

