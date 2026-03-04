Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Short Interest Update

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 91,862,429 shares, a decline of 15.7% from the January 29th total of 108,927,405 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 49,272,838 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Based on an average daily volume of 49,272,838 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Santander upgraded shares of NU from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NU from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Itau BBA Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NU in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of NU from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of NU from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.22.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in NU by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 12,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NU by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 16,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in NU by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 50,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in NU by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 51,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NU by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NU stock traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $15.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,254,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,164,805. NU has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $18.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $72.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.19.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. NU had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 30.68%. Equities analysts predict that NU will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE: NU), commonly known by its consumer brand Nubank, is a Latin American financial technology company that provides digital banking and financial services through a mobile-first platform. The company’s core offerings include no-fee digital checking accounts, credit cards, personal loans, payments and transfers, and a range of savings and investment products. Nubank emphasizes a streamlined customer experience delivered via its smartphone app, combined with data-driven underwriting and automated customer service tools.

Founded in 2013 by David Vélez, Cristina Junqueira and Edward Wible, Nu grew rapidly by targeting underbanked and digitally savvy consumers in Latin America with low-fee, transparent products.

