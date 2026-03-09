Insider Buying: Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) Director Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Free Report) Director Sean Ellis bought 10,000 shares of Entera Bio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.23 per share, for a total transaction of $12,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 188,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,360.54. This trade represents a 5.61% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Sean Ellis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 9th, Sean Ellis purchased 18,000 shares of Entera Bio stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.24 per share, with a total value of $22,320.00.

Entera Bio Price Performance

NASDAQ:ENTX traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.32. The company had a trading volume of 33,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,411. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $60.44 million, a PE ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.83. Entera Bio Ltd. has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $3.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Entera Bio in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Entera Bio to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Entera Bio in a research report on Monday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entera Bio

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENTX. Superstring Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Entera Bio in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Entera Bio by 243.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 39,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 28,322 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Entera Bio by 137.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entera Bio by 142.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 74,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 43,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Entera Bio by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 108,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 19,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.11% of the company’s stock.

Entera Bio Company Profile

Entera Bio, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the development of orally delivered peptide therapeutics. Utilizing its proprietary oral delivery platform, Entera Bio seeks to overcome the challenges of gastrointestinal absorption for large peptide molecules. The technology is designed to facilitate transit across the intestinal epithelium while preserving peptide structure and bioactivity, offering the potential for daily oral dosing in lieu of injectable formulations.

The company’s lead candidate, EB613, is an oral parathyroid hormone (PTH) analog under investigation for the treatment of osteoporosis.

