Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $43.58, but opened at $39.50. Aperam shares last traded at $39.70, with a volume of 270 shares.

Several brokerages recently commented on APEMY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aperam in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aperam in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aperam in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Aperam from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Oddo Bhf lowered Aperam to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 251.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 3.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.61 and its 200-day moving average is $39.18.

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Aperam had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 1.05%. Equities analysts anticipate that Aperam will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.



Aperam is a global stainless, electrical and specialty steel producer with headquarters in Luxembourg. The company designs, manufactures and distributes a wide range of stainless and electrical steel products that serve markets such as automotive, household appliances, construction, energy and mechanical industries. Aperam operates an integrated value chain that spans mining, steelmaking, finishing and distribution, enabling it to control quality and deliver tailored solutions to its customers.

The company was established in 2011 following a carve-out from ArcelorMittal and has since developed a distinct identity focused on sustainable stainless steel production.

