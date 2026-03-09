Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.59, but opened at $12.08. Cannae shares last traded at $11.39, with a volume of 139,331 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNNE. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Cannae from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cannae in a research report on Friday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cannae presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Cannae Stock Up 0.1%

The firm has a market cap of $537.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($1.55). The company had revenue of $103.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.70 million. Cannae had a negative net margin of 121.15% and a negative return on equity of 31.78%. Cannae’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.74) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.2%. Cannae’s payout ratio is -6.73%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Cannae in the 4th quarter worth $299,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Cannae in the 4th quarter worth about $2,362,000. VARCOV Co. purchased a new position in Cannae in the 4th quarter worth about $533,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Cannae by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,714,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,977,000 after acquiring an additional 323,531 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Cannae by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 512,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,063,000 after acquiring an additional 52,209 shares during the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cannae Holdings, Inc (NYSE: CNNE) is a publicly traded diversified holding company that focuses on partnering with and investing in businesses across a range of industry sectors. The company seeks to identify attractive opportunities in both private and public markets, leveraging its capital resources and management expertise to support operational growth and value creation. Cannae’s investment strategy emphasizes companies in data and analytics, marketing services, healthcare technology, and payment processing.

Through its portfolio, Cannae holds controlling or significant minority stakes in companies that provide critical software, data and services to corporate clients.

