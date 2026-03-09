YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSLY) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSLY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $30.84 and last traded at $30.87, with a volume of 259345 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.86.
YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.80.
YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 26th were issued a $0.3183 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4,984.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 26th.
Institutional Trading of YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF
YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF Company Profile
The YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (TSLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Tesla stock (TSLA) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys. The actively managed fund uses both standardized exchange-traded and FLEX options. TSLY was launched on Oct 22, 2022 and is managed by YieldMax.
