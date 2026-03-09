Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Smith Douglas Homes Corp. (NYSE:SDHC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.16 and last traded at $13.47, with a volume of 21390 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SDHC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a research note on Friday, November 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a report on Monday, December 1st. Zacks Research cut Smith Douglas Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered Smith Douglas Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $16.60.

Smith Douglas Homes Stock Down 4.1%

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smith Douglas Homes

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $690.46 million, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SDHC. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Smith Douglas Homes in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Smith Douglas Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Smith Douglas Homes in the 3rd quarter worth $188,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Smith Douglas Homes in the 4th quarter worth $182,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in shares of Smith Douglas Homes during the 3rd quarter worth $195,000.

Smith Douglas Homes Company Profile

Smith Douglas Homes Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services. The company sells its products to entry-level and empty-nest homebuyers. Smith Douglas Homes Corp. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Woodstock, Georgia.

