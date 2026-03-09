Timken (NYSE:TKR) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 1.87% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TKR. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Timken from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Timken from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Timken from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Timken in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Timken has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.89.

Timken Stock Performance

Shares of TKR traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $98.16. 289,947 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 853,773. Timken has a twelve month low of $56.20 and a twelve month high of $111.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.18.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Timken had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Timken has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.500-6.000 EPS. Analysts predict that Timken will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Timken news, Director Richard G. Kyle sold 19,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.99, for a total transaction of $2,120,491.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 243,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,310,251.64. This represents a 7.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Timken by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,845,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,968,000 after purchasing an additional 455,050 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Timken by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,672,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,813,000 after buying an additional 297,047 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Timken by 734.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,286,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,880,000 after buying an additional 2,012,352 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Timken by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,843,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,055,000 after acquiring an additional 247,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Timken by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,493,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,256,000 after acquiring an additional 385,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

The Timken Company is a global manufacturer specializing in engineered bearings and mechanical power transmission products. Its core offerings include tapered and cylindrical roller bearings, spherical and plain bearings, mounted bearing units, and precision gear drives. Timken’s products serve a broad range of industries, from industrial machinery and aerospace to automotive, rail, wind energy and heavy equipment.

Beyond bearings, Timken’s portfolio extends to industrial chains, belts, couplings and related components designed to optimize power transmission systems.

