EthereumFair Trading 0% Lower Over Last Week (ETF)

EthereumFair (ETF) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. EthereumFair has a total market capitalization of $1.03 million and $963.43 worth of EthereumFair was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, EthereumFair has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. One EthereumFair coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0084 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumFair Profile

EthereumFair’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 122,702,057 coins. The official website for EthereumFair is etherfair.org. EthereumFair’s official message board is medium.com/@ethereumfair. EthereumFair’s official Twitter account is @ethereumfair and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EthereumFair

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumFair (ETHF) is a cryptocurrency. EthereumFair has a current supply of 210,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EthereumFair is 0.00839963 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://etherfair.org/.”

