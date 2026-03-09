MANEKI Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $2.47 Million (MANEKI)

MANEKI (MANEKI) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 9th. During the last seven days, MANEKI has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar. One MANEKI token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MANEKI has a total market capitalization of $2.47 million and $109.21 thousand worth of MANEKI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,701.33 or 0.99660305 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About MANEKI

MANEKI was first traded on April 21st, 2024. MANEKI’s total supply is 8,858,766,369 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,888,887,212 tokens. MANEKI’s official website is manekineko.world. MANEKI’s official Twitter account is @unrevealedxyz.

Buying and Selling MANEKI

According to CryptoCompare, “MANEKI (MANEKI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. MANEKI has a current supply of 8,858,766,369. The last known price of MANEKI is 0.00027432 USD and is up 0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 131 active market(s) with $111,215.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://manekineko.world.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MANEKI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MANEKI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MANEKI using one of the exchanges listed above.

