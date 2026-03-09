Coinmetro Token One Day Volume Reaches $9.58 Thousand (XCM)

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. One Coinmetro Token token can currently be bought for $0.0553 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Coinmetro Token has traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Coinmetro Token has a market cap of $194.45 million and $9.58 thousand worth of Coinmetro Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Coinmetro Token alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00001962 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00010187 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00004591 BTC.

STP (STPT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000072 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Coinmetro Token Token Profile

Coinmetro Token (CRYPTO:XCM) is a token. It was first traded on December 17th, 2017. Coinmetro Token’s total supply is 310,717,021 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,048,666 tokens. The official website for Coinmetro Token is coinmetro.com. The official message board for Coinmetro Token is coinmetro.com/blog. Coinmetro Token’s official Twitter account is @coinmetro. The Reddit community for Coinmetro Token is https://reddit.com/r/coinmetro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Coinmetro Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinmetro Token (XCM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Coinmetro Token has a current supply of 310,717,020.62 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Coinmetro Token is 0.05529073 USD and is up 2.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $9,851.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://coinmetro.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinmetro Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coinmetro Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coinmetro Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Coinmetro Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coinmetro Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.