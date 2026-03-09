Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) Director Buys $58,173.67 in Stock

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Free Report) Director Lawrence Seidman acquired 1,271 shares of Bankwell Financial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.77 per share, with a total value of $58,173.67. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 200,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,179,814.28. This trade represents a 0.64% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

BWFG traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.52. 7,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,672. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.84. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $26.39 and a one year high of $51.54. The company has a market cap of $363.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.16. Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The firm had revenue of $30.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.06 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 10th. Bankwell Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 18.02%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWFG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 366,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,238,000 after purchasing an additional 13,823 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 314,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,409,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC grew its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 266,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,615,000 after acquiring an additional 100,302 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 159,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,744,000 after acquiring an additional 8,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Siena Capital Partners GP LLC increased its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 5.3% in the third quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 116,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

BWFG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen cut Bankwell Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Bankwell Financial Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Bankwell Financial Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Hovde Group increased their target price on Bankwell Financial Group from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Westchester, Illinois, and serves as the parent of Bankwell Bank. Through its subsidiary, the company provides a full suite of banking products and services designed for both individual consumers and small‐ to mid‐sized businesses. Bankwell Bank operates multiple branches across suburban Cook and Lake counties, focusing on personalized service and local decision‐making.

The company’s deposit offerings include checking, savings and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, all supported by an online and mobile banking platform for convenient account access.

