KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

KDDI Corporation Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.68, but opened at $17.76. KDDI shares last traded at $16.8720, with a volume of 27,561 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Zacks Research upgraded shares of KDDI from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.
KDDI Corporation (OTCMKTS: KDDIY) is a diversified Japanese telecommunications and information services company headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. Formed in 2000 through the merger of DDI Corporation, KDD Corporation and IDO Corporation, KDDI provides a broad set of connectivity and digital services for both consumer and enterprise customers. The company operates under well-known consumer brands and through a network of subsidiaries and affiliates that deliver telecommunications, internet and ICT solutions.
At its core, KDDI offers mobile communications services (including the “au” consumer brand), fixed-line and broadband internet access, and fiber-optic services.
