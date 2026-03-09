Rohm (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Rohm Co. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.43, but opened at $21.29. Rohm shares last traded at $21.5430, with a volume of 1,200 shares traded.

Rohm Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.12. The firm has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.60 and a beta of 1.14.

Rohm (OTCMKTS:ROHCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $813.36 million for the quarter. Rohm had a negative return on equity of 1.07% and a negative net margin of 7.27%.

About Rohm

Rohm Co, Ltd., trading in the U.S. as OTCMKTS:ROHCY, is a Japanese semiconductor manufacturer headquartered in Kyoto, Japan. Established in 1958, the company specializes in the design, development and manufacture of a wide range of electronic components. Its product portfolio encompasses analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits, power management devices, discrete semiconductors, optoelectronics and a variety of passive components including chip resistors and capacitors.

Rohm’s semiconductor offerings serve applications across automotive, industrial, computing, communications and consumer electronics markets.

