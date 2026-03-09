Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.45 and last traded at $21.55, with a volume of 79070 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.23.

ETD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Ethan Allen Interiors from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ethan Allen Interiors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $551.16 million, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.19.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $149.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.25 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 9.28%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 11th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.70%.

In other news, CEO M Farooq Kathwari sold 2,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $54,221.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,483,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,095,532.28. This represents a 0.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 365.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 391.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc (NYSE: ETD) is a vertically integrated manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings, offering a broad range of furniture, upholstery, case goods and decorative accessories. The company designs and produces the majority of its products in its own North American manufacturing facilities, maintaining close control over quality, craftsmanship and production schedules. Through its network of company-operated and franchised Design Centers and galleries, Ethan Allen delivers a full-service offering that includes on-site interior design consultations and project management.

Founded in 1932 as a small Colonial-Revival furniture maker in northern Vermont, Ethan Allen has grown into a global brand known for its timeless styles and customization options.

