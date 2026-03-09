Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $27.90, but opened at $30.77. Capricor Therapeutics shares last traded at $30.04, with a volume of 932,894 shares traded.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Capricor Therapeutics from $22.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Capricor Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 29th. iA Financial set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.82.
Capricor Therapeutics Stock Performance
Institutional Trading of Capricor Therapeutics
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAPR. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capricor Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Capricor Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 122.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. ACT Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. 21.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Capricor Therapeutics
Capricor Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of cell and exosome-based therapeutics for cardiovascular and rare diseases. Headquartered in Beverly Hills, California, the company leverages proprietary cardiosphere-derived cell (CDC) technology to address conditions characterized by inflammation, fibrosis, and tissue degeneration. Since its founding, Capricor has advanced its lead candidate through multiple clinical trials and has built a pipeline that spans both cell therapy and extracellular vesicle (exosome) platforms.
The company’s leading product candidate, CAP-1002, comprises allogeneic CDCs and is being evaluated in indications such as Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and COVID-19-related heart injury.
