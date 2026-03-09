Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Given New $103.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at Citigroup from $107.00 to $103.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 42.56% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on WAL. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Monday, February 2nd. National Alliance Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.07.

Shares of WAL traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $72.25. The company had a trading volume of 559,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,981. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.29. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $57.05 and a 52 week high of $97.23. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.34.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $890.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.69 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 18.04%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 3,249 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 513.5% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 24.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 111,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,596,000 after acquiring an additional 21,642 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 11.3% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 347,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,701,000 after purchasing an additional 35,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. Through its principal subsidiary, Western Alliance Bank, the company provides a range of banking services to commercial clients, entrepreneurs and real estate developers. As one of the largest regional banks in the western United States, it focuses on relationship-driven banking solutions tailored to niche industries and growing businesses.

The company’s core offerings include deposit products, treasury management and a variety of lending services.

