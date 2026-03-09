Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $447.97 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,297,362 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 212,991 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up 0.5% of Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.14% of UnitedHealth Group worth $447,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at $3,837,207,000. Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,572,193,000. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 117.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,750,560 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,729,912,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730,192 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at about $528,273,000. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 33.8% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 6,191,871 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,904,372,000 after buying an additional 1,565,245 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $286.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $308.28 and its 200-day moving average is $326.02. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $234.60 and a 1 year high of $606.36.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $113.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.38 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 14.79%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.81 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.750- EPS. Equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $2.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.02%.

A number of research firms recently commented on UNH. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Leerink Partners reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $425.00 to $389.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $391.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $372.13.

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company’s benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

