Andrew Norman Boteler Purchases 21,804 Shares of Octopus AIM VCT (LON:OOA) Stock

Octopus AIM VCT (LON:OOA – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Norman Boteler purchased 21,804 shares of Octopus AIM VCT stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 49 per share, for a total transaction of £10,683.96.

Octopus AIM VCT Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of OOA traded down GBX 1.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 42.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,040. The stock has a market cap of £98.60 million, a PE ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 0.50. Octopus AIM VCT has a 52 week low of GBX 40 and a 52 week high of GBX 51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 44.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 45.59.

About Octopus AIM VCT

Octopus AIM VCT PLC is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in AIM or PLUS quoted companies. The fund seeks to allocate approximately 80 percent of its funds to qualifying investments in companies quoted on AIM or OFEX and the balance of 20 percent to non-qualifying Investments.

