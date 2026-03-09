Andrew Norman Boteler Purchases 21,804 Shares of Octopus AIM VCT (LON:OOA) Stock

Octopus AIM VCT (LON:OOA – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Norman Boteler purchased 21,804 shares of Octopus AIM VCT stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 49 per share, for a total transaction of £10,683.96.
Octopus AIM VCT Trading Down 3.2%
Shares of OOA traded down GBX 1.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 42.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,040. The stock has a market cap of £98.60 million, a PE ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 0.50. Octopus AIM VCT has a 52 week low of GBX 40 and a 52 week high of GBX 51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 44.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 45.59.
About Octopus AIM VCT
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Octopus AIM VCT
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- Elon Musk already made me a “wealthy man”
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Octopus AIM VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Octopus AIM VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.