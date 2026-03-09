IMI (LON:IMI) Insider Purchases £99,907.84 in Stock

IMI plc (LON:IMI – Get Free Report) insider Jamie Pike purchased 3,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,848 per share, for a total transaction of £99,907.84.

IMI traded down GBX 92 on Monday, hitting GBX 2,722. 2,192,483 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,876,790. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,733.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,492.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.04. IMI plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,555.96 and a 52 week high of GBX 3,848. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.05.

IMI (LON:IMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The company reported GBX 132.30 earnings per share for the quarter. IMI had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 24.91%. On average, research analysts predict that IMI plc will post 137.9737609 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on IMI from GBX 2,850 to GBX 2,960 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Panmure Gordon reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,760 price target on shares of IMI in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,670.71.

IMI plc is a specialist engineering company operating in fluid and motion control markets. We combine our deep engineering knowledge with strong applications expertise to develop solutions for the most acute industry problems. We help our customers become safer, more sustainable and more productive. IMI employs around 10,000 people, has manufacturing facilities in 19 countries and operates a global service network. The Company is listed on the London Stock Exchange and is a constituent of the FTSE4Good Index.

