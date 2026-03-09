Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY) Updates Q4 2026 Earnings Guidance

Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.340-1.400 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.280. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have commented on KFY. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Korn/Ferry International in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Korn/Ferry International from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Korn/Ferry International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.67.

Shares of NYSE:KFY traded down $2.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $61.08. 197,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,001. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.86. Korn/Ferry International has a one year low of $58.95 and a one year high of $78.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.32.

Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The business services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $725.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.45 million. Korn/Ferry International had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 14.53%. Korn/Ferry International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Korn/Ferry International has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.340-1.400 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Korn/Ferry International will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Korn/Ferry International by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury raised its holdings in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 21,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 6,480 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Korn/Ferry International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $630,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Korn/Ferry International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,196,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Korn/Ferry International in the fourth quarter valued at $1,634,000. 98.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Korn Ferry International is a global organizational consulting firm that partners with clients to design optimal structures, roles and responsibilities. The company’s core offerings include executive search, talent acquisition, leadership development and succession planning. By blending deep industry expertise with data-driven insights, Korn Ferry helps organizations identify, assess and develop executives and high-potential talent for critical roles.

Since its founding in 1969 and with headquarters in Los Angeles, Korn Ferry has expanded its presence to more than 50 offices across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America.

