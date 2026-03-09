Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) Price Target Cut to $120.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Barclays from $200.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 12.05% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ICLR. Leerink Partners reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Icon in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Zacks Research downgraded Icon from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Mizuho set a $216.00 price objective on Icon in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Icon in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $100.00 price target on shares of Icon and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.13.

Icon Stock Down 0.1%

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Icon

NASDAQ ICLR traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $107.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,156,166. Icon has a fifty-two week low of $66.57 and a fifty-two week high of $211.00. The company has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.87.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Icon by 67.4% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,184,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,045,039,000 after buying an additional 2,893,946 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Icon by 26.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,637,137 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $811,499,000 after purchasing an additional 975,268 shares during the period. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd increased its position in shares of Icon by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 4,214,661 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $767,996,000 after buying an additional 75,843 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Icon by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,756,896 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $684,582,000 after buying an additional 329,266 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Icon by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,752,008 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $545,730,000 after acquiring an additional 650,379 shares during the period. 95.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Icon Company Profile

Icon plc (NASDAQ: ICLR) is a global provider of outsourced drug development and clinical research services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries. The company partners with clients at all stages of the product life cycle, offering expertise in protocol design, trial execution and regulatory compliance across a broad range of therapeutic areas.

Icon’s service portfolio encompasses clinical trial management, data management and biostatistics, medical imaging, pharmacovigilance and safety monitoring, laboratory sciences and specialized analytical solutions.

