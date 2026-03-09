ChoiceOne Financial Services (NASDAQ:COFS) Director Buys $29,337.00 in Stock

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS – Get Free Report) Director Gregory Mcconnell acquired 1,050 shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.94 per share, with a total value of $29,337.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 37,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,780. This represents a 2.92% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

ChoiceOne Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COFS traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,683. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.55. ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. has a one year low of $24.89 and a one year high of $35.40. The company has a market cap of $418.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 0.58.

ChoiceOne Financial Services (NASDAQ:COFS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $42.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.80 million. ChoiceOne Financial Services had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 11.81%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

ChoiceOne Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of ChoiceOne Financial Services

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. ChoiceOne Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.33%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services in the first quarter worth $195,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 30,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in ChoiceOne Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth about $477,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ChoiceOne Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,973,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 324,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,307,000 after acquiring an additional 133,999 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COFS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Wall Street Zen cut ChoiceOne Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Hovde Group lowered shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

About ChoiceOne Financial Services

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Jackson, Michigan. Through its subsidiary, ChoiceOne Bank, it provides a full suite of banking and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. The company’s primary operations are concentrated in community banking, spanning retail deposits, commercial and consumer lending, mortgage origination, and treasury management solutions.

ChoiceOne Bank offers checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and online and mobile banking platforms designed to meet the needs of its customers.

