Swiss National Bank Sells 641,400 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,880,230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 641,400 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up about 2.5% of Swiss National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Swiss National Bank owned 0.27% of Broadcom worth $4,249,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 130,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.02, for a total transaction of $42,382,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 595,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,189,900.76. The trade was a 17.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total value of $10,434,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 277,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,428,573.34. This represents a 9.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 458,785 shares of company stock worth $155,508,157 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $430.00 price target on Broadcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Mizuho set a $480.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective (up from $400.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.30.

Broadcom Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $331.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 64.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.22. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.10 and a 52 week high of $414.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $333.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $343.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.02. Broadcom had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 36.57%.The company had revenue of $19.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.78%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

Featured Stories

