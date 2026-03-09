Dero Price Reaches $0.23 (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. One Dero coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000330 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Dero has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar. Dero has a market capitalization of $3.26 million and approximately $4.88 thousand worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,145.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $454.03 or 0.00656635 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00013100 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $346.01 or 0.00500411 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.13 or 0.00078283 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $212.14 or 0.00306805 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00011889 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Dero (DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,312,916 coins. The official website for Dero is dero.io. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains. Telegram, Discord, RedditWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

