Wrapped TRON One Day Volume Hits $1.19 Million (WTRX)

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. Wrapped TRON has a market cap of $24.96 billion and $1.19 million worth of Wrapped TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Wrapped TRON has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped TRON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000413 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Wrapped TRON

Wrapped TRON’s total supply is 87,422,899,384 coins and its circulating supply is 87,422,899,423 coins. Wrapped TRON’s official website is tron.network. The official message board for Wrapped TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation. Wrapped TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wrapped TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped TRON

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TRON (WTRX) is a cryptocurrency. Wrapped TRON has a current supply of 87,422,899,384.492265 with 87,422,899,423.488725 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped TRON is 0.2892861 USD and is up 1.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 131 active market(s) with $734,592.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tron.network/.”

