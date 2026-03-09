Radix (XRD) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $25.13 Million

Radix (XRD) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. Radix has a total market cap of $25.13 million and $292.49 thousand worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radix coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Radix has traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Radix Coin Profile

Radix’s genesis date was July 28th, 2021. Radix’s total supply is 13,381,900,441 coins and its circulating supply is 13,381,889,299 coins. Radix’s official Twitter account is @radixdlt and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radix’s official message board is www.radixdlt.com/blog. Radix’s official website is www.radixdlt.com. The Reddit community for Radix is https://reddit.com/r/radix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Radix

According to CryptoCompare, “XRD is the native token of the Radix Mainnet and may be used for securing the network, accessing DeFi, deploying smart contracts and paying for transactions. Telegram, Medium”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radix using one of the exchanges listed above.

