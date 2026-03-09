Schroder Investment Management Group Has $230.08 Million Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,042,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 48,154 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.16% of Gilead Sciences worth $230,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Corundum Trust Company INC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 176.0% in the 3rd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Kilter Group LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 0.7%

NASDAQ GILD opened at $144.08 on Monday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.37 and a 1-year high of $157.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $178.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.85.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 49.46% and a net margin of 28.90%.The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.450-8.850 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GILD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $140.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.72.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GILD

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.44, for a total value of $4,324,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 120,288 shares in the company, valued at $18,577,278.72. The trade was a 18.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Bluestone sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total transaction of $617,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,620. This trade represents a 35.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 309,280 shares of company stock worth $43,935,470. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Gilead Sciences

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead’s product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.