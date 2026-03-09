Royal Bank Of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $430.00 price objective on the software company’s stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 52.77% from the stock’s current price.
ADBE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Adobe from $415.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Adobe from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $386.68.
Adobe Trading Down 0.8%
Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The software company reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 30.00%.Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.81 earnings per share. Adobe has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 5.850-5.900 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Adobe will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total transaction of $485,323.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 41,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,382,225.75. This trade represents a 3.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Adobe
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,068 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 25.5% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its holdings in Adobe by 12.8% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 3,773 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 7.8% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 2,630 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth $761,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Trending Headlines about Adobe
Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Adobe expanded its multi‑year partnership with Major League Baseball to deliver AI‑driven, personalized digital fan experiences — a win for Adobe’s Experience Cloud and Firefly AI positioning that supports subscription and services growth. Adobe and Major League Baseball Expand Partnership
- Positive Sentiment: Investor Michael Burry has built a significant new position in ADBE, and other funds appear to be buying into Adobe’s AI transition — a vote of confidence that can attract momentum buyers and support the stock. Michael Burry Backs Adobe
- Neutral Sentiment: Adobe is entering a high‑visibility earnings week (Q1 FY2026 report due March 12). Analysts’ previews and consensus EPS/revenue expectations are keeping volatility high — results and guidance will likely drive the next directional move. Adobe Is About to Report Q1 Earnings
- Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary and calendar pieces flag macro risks (inflation data, oil price moves) and multiple tech earnings this week, conditions that can amplify swings in Adobe stock around the print. Oracle, Adobe Earnings and Inflation Data
- Negative Sentiment: Citigroup cut its price target on ADBE to $315, signaling more cautious near‑term expectations from at least one large sell‑side shop and putting pressure on valuation narratives. Citigroup Cuts Adobe Price Target
- Negative Sentiment: Reports of a substantial sale of Adobe shares by Sen. John Boozman were published, which can be interpreted negatively by traders even if the sale is non‑company insider activity. Sen. John Boozman Sells Off Shares
- Negative Sentiment: Coverage notes Adobe faces a critical Q1 earnings test after a sizable YTD share decline; disappointing results or conservative guidance could reverse recent gains. Adobe Faces Critical Q1 Earnings Test
Adobe Company Profile
Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.
The company’s core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.
